New Zealand coronavirus: seven new cases confirmed | World news

New Zealand reported seven new cases of coronavirus as much as Saturday early morning after a lockdown in Auckland was extended.

Six of the seven new cases were connected to the cluster at the centre of all the previous neighborhood cases, stated Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health.

Up to Saturday, the authorities in New Zealand have actually reported 37 cases linked to the break out with 19 other individuals in quarantine.

The lockdown in Auckland, house to 1.7 million individuals, was extended for nearly two weeks after New Zealand reported 12 confirmed cases of Covid -19 on Friday.



Jacinda Ardern extends Auckland coronavirus lockdown by 12 days– video



The break out has actually postponed the start of the New Zealand females’s provincial rugby competitors for a minimum of 2 weeks. It had actually been set up to begin on 22 August

“With Auckland-based teams unable to train or host matches for the next 12 days, the decision has been made not to start the competition next weekend,” composed the head of females’s rugby,Cate Sexton “We’ll now discuss with provincial unions and the Players Association around the different options for revising the draw.”

Lockdown required the cancellation of the set up last video game of the males’s Super Rugby Aotearoa competitors at Eden Park on Sunday.

The competitors had actually been seen by NZR as vital to assisting the nation’s female gamers get ready for the defence of the rugby world cup in 2021 on house soil.