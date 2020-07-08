New Zealand coronavirus patient escapes quarantine

New Zealand today announced it’s going to press charges against a coronavirus patient who absconded from quarantine to go to a supermarket yesterday.

The 32-year-old man – who was simply ordered in to isolation after arriving in the united kingdom from India on July 3 – escaped by way of a fence at his Auckland hotel before browsing the aisles and also taking selfies at a nearby store.

New Zealand’s health minister today condemned the man’s escape being an ‘act of selfishness that we want to use the full weight of the law to stop’.

The Pacific country have not seen a brand new domestic case since May 22, but lapses in border security could expose it to a fresh cluster of infections.

A New Zealand coronavirus patient escaped from his quarantine hotel last night and browsed the aisles only at that local store in Auckland (file photo)

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, New Zealand’s head of managed isolation and quarantine, said the 32-year-old had tested positive for the virus today.

The man escaped through a fence at the Stamford Plaza hotel while that he was out smoking yesterday evening, Webb explained.

Security staff tried unsuccessfully to follow him and the person remained out of sight until that he eventually came ultimately back to the hotel at 8pm.

His movements were in the course of time traced to a Countdown store on Auckland’s Victoria Street West, where CCTV showed him browsing the aisles and using a self-checkout.

A supermarket executive told Radio New Zealand that the person ‘did lots of browsing in the health and beauty aisle’ while that he was in the store.

‘He had a phone with him, and he was taking photos with the telephone…. Yes selfies, that’s right,’ corporate affairs manager Kiri Hannifin said.

CCTV footage didn’t show the person coming into close contact with someone else, but the supermarket is being deep-cleaned and its staff will be tested.

‘The actions with this man are completely unacceptable,’ said Webb as he announced the man will be charged under emergency coronavirus laws.

‘Returnees receive clear guidelines and information regarding what their responsibilities are,’ that he said.

‘Managed isolation is a critical part inside our defence against Covid-19, and it’s also up to every single person entering this country to play their part.’

Depending on precisely what charges are brought, the person could face a fine or even a maximum of six months in jail if found guilty.

New Zealand’s health ministry said that ‘while investigations are ongoing, the present assessment of risk is low’.

The man was wearing a mask but admitted to investigators that he had removed it ‘for short periods’, medical ministry said.

New Zealand’s government (led by prime minister Jacinda Ardern, pictured centre) has scrapped domestic lockdown restrictions but kept the border firmly closed

The New Zealand citizen had arrived in the nation on July 3 from New Delhi and was quarantined in a hotel like new arrivals.

The renegade patient takes the country’s total number of cases to at least one,537, including 350 ‘probable’ infections with no positive test result. There have been 22 deaths.

New Zealand’s government says it has been 68 days considering that the last locally-acquired infection from an not known source.

PM Jacinda Ardern’s government scrapped just about all lockdown restrictions last month, with all shops open and gatherings of any size now permitted.

However, the country’s border has remained closed since March to everybody except New Zealanders and their immediate relatives.

At one stage the nation went 24 consecutive days without a new case, but there have since been 33 new cases at the border in three weeks. There are 23 ‘active’ cases, with none currently in hospital.

There was criticism of the government’s handling of two women who flew in from Britain and were not tested before being allowed to leave quarantine on compassionate grounds, and were subsequently found to stay positive.

Air New Zealand said yesterday it will stop taking bookings for three weeks amid fears of quarantine facilities becoming overcrowded.

‘We are seeing rapid growth in the numbers of New Zealanders coming home since the Covid-19 pandemic worsens,’ said housing minister Megan Woods.

‘The very last thing we need are hastily setup facilities to generally meet demand.’ The government can also be talking to other airlines about managing flows, she said.