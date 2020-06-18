New Zealand coronavirus defences under scrutiny as more breaches emerge | World news

More reports have emerged in New Zealand of individuals leaving isolation without being tested and going on to meet friends, placing government officials under increasing scrutiny within the rigour of these Covid-19 quarantine rules.

Police unveiled that six people absconded from managed isolation after being granted compassionate leave from Covid-19 quarantine to go to a funeral in Hamilton.

TVNZ reported a birthday party for a girl in isolation brought people together who must not have been mingling.

A Christchurch funeral director told Stuff that about 10 people had been let out of quarantine early to attend one of many funerals it had arranged on Tuesday. Steve Parkyn, chief executive of funeral directors Lamb and Hayward, said he refused to let them attend the service after being contacted by health authorities, but they joined mourners at the burial, accompanied by a health official. Around 200 people attended the funeral.

On Tuesday, New Zealand recorded its first new cases of the virus for 24 days after two New Zealanders, sisters returning after visiting the UK, were found to be infected. The pair, who were permitted to leave their managed isolation early to visit a dying parent, but wasn’t tested.

Government policy is for everybody in 14-day managed isolation to be tested twice for Covid-19 and to get back a negative result before leaving. However, exemptions on compassionate grounds were allowed.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the director general of health, was forced to apologise on Thursday after initially claiming the sisters hadn’t contacted anybody during their road trip from Wellington to Auckland. It was unveiled late on Wednesday which they came into experience of at least two friends who helped them after they got lost on a motorway.









Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has apologised after it emerged the ladies in the original breach had met others. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images



Bloomfield said it was a “fleeting interaction” and both those friends have been tested and were now in isolation. Bloomfield told Radio New Zealand that there have been a slip up in the act. “I’ve taken responsibility and we are sorting it out. I’m sorry that that happened.”



Officials are actually tracing 313 “close contacts”– as opposed to the previously stated 320 – of the 2 women, including hotel workers, guests, health staff and aircrew.

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the military would audit and oversee quarantine arrangements.

The opposition health spokesperson, Michael Woodhouse, said health minister David Clark should step down for being “completely disengaged from his role”.

“If I was the minister this wouldn’t have happened,” Woodhouse said.

The breaches have forced a rethink for a few planned “travel bubbles”. Samoa has said it might review its intend to reopen travel corridors. The prime minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, said the news had disrupted plan to bring seasonal workers home from New Zealand. He said: “Quite plenty of seasonal workers want to get back home. Another thing, those leading these groups of seasonal workers that are overseas are persistently requesting [the government act] regarding this.”

Winston Peters, the minister of foreign affairs said a potential trans-Tasman travel bubble had not been jeopardised despite the breaches, because it still dealt with two “Covid-safe states”.