New Zealand coronavirus: Country acclaimed world leader in handling Covid-19 deals with fresh outbreak

Authorities are alerting that the variety of cases are most likely to increase, raising the possibility that a three-day lockdown in Auckland might be extended and putting the date of the country’s upcoming basic election in doubt.
“As we all learned from our first experience with Covid, once you identify a cluster it grows before it slows,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated at a press conferenceThursday “We should expect that to be the case here.”
But on Tuesday, New Zealand reported that a household of 4 in Auckland had actually been contaminated with coronavirus, in spite of having no history of abroad travel and no connection with any recognized cases. That triggered Ardern to reestablish coronavirus constraints, consisting of turning off access to retirement community, enforcing the Auckland lockdown, and restricting events around the country to no greater than 100 individuals.
On Thursday, New Zealand’s Director General of HealthDr Ashley Bloomfield …