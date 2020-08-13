New Zealand coronavirus: 14 new Covid-19 cases reported

New Zealand has reported 14 new Covid-19 cases a day after its greatest city, Auckland, returned into lockdown.

The detection of 4 new contaminated member of the family previously today stunned a nation that had actually tape-recorded no in your area sent cases for more than 3 months.

Of the new cases, 13 have actually been connected back to this household, while one is an abroad arrival who remained in quarantine.

A three-day lockdown was enforced in Auckland on Wednesday.

“We can see the seriousness of the situation we are in,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated in a press conference.

“It’s being dealt with in an urgent but calm and methodical way.”

New Zealand has actually been globally applauded for its early reaction to the pandemic.

It has actually once again moved quickly to reimpose stringent motion limitations in Auckland and social distancing procedures throughout the nation.

Before Tuesday, New Zealand went 102 days without tape-recording an in your area sent case of Covid-19, one …