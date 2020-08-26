New Zealand bourse operator NZX hit by probable second cyber attack By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: People take a look at currency exchange rate showed at the NZ Stock Exchange in Wellington



(Reuters) – Trading on New Zealand’s stock market was stopped on Wednesday after a most likely second cyber attack, bourse operator NZX Ltd stated.

NZX was dealing with its network company to repair more connection problems which appeared comparable to Tuesday’s breakdown triggered by a cyber attack, it stated in a declaration.

Trading in its money markets were suspended at 2324 GMT and its site stayed crashed.

Wednesday’s interruption follows a stop in its money markets Tuesday night after a dispersed rejection of service (DDoS) attack affected network connection. The attack was from offshore, the business stated.

DDoS attacks are amongst the most typical on the web and are created to overwhelm sites and web servers through increased traffic, up until they can no longer deal with the scale of information asked for.