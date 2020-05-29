New Zealand beaches turn red as lobsters dig in to the death | World news

The sandy beaches of Otago in the deep south of New Zealand have turned blood red after thousands and thousands of squat lobster died in a mass stranding.

Locals in the small coastal communities of Broad Bay and Edwards Bay, who’ve seen complete swaths of shoreline saturated in color, reported the phenomenon to the national broadcaster this week.

Dr John Zeldis, a marine ecologist at the National Centre for Water and Atmospheric Science, stated the red tinge was produced by the corpses of munida gregaria. The crustaceans cling to the sand at excessive tide – an instinctive “settling” behaviour for breeding – after which perish when the low tide retreats.

Over the a long time Zeldis has seen patches of lifeless squat lobster 20-30cm thick, touchdown on Otago beaches any time from December by way of to June, and lengthening as far south as the Catlins and as far north as Banks Penninsula.

This 12 months native folks have reported quite a few beaches turning red, which means that grownup squat lobster are refusing to surrender their breeding grounds on the seafloor.

This leaves thousands and thousands of teenage squat lobster with nowhere to breed. The robust intuition to settle and “cling” to surfaces leads to their demise.

“The settling behaviour is critical to their life cycle,” stated Zeldis, who studied the Dunedin creatures for six years, saying he was drawn to their uncommon habits.









New Zealand squat lobster clinging to an Otago seaside Photograph: Sadie Mills/NIWA



“If they try to settle into the niche of adults that aren’t ready to move on, there’s a whole lot of aggression that goes on,” he stated.

“Eventually they settle on to the bottom of the sea 30-40m deep, and they live there for the next couple of years. That’s where they spawn and make the next generation so that behaviour of wanting to settle is innate.”

Although individuals are generally alarmed by the vivid red of the dying animals, Zeldis stated the lifeless squat lobster represented a “tiny” fraction of the total inhabitants, which remained wholesome regardless of a planet – and ocean – in flux.

“They have so many interesting and fascinating aspects of their lives … appearing on the beaches is just the most visible part the public see.”