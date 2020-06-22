New York’s top federal prosector was fired after refusing to sign DOJ letter criticizing de Blasio

New York’s top federal prosecutor was fired two days after that he refused to sign a Department of Justice letter critical of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for enforcing coronavirus lockdown rules that banned religious gatherings, but allowed ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests to occur.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Geoffrey Berman, who was removed from his position as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York on Saturday, had objected to sending the letter Thursday, fearing it would strain relations between his office and the town.

On Friday, Attorney General Bill Barr abuptly announced plans to replace Berman, whose office was investigating a few of President Trump’s political allies, including lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

It was unclear what role, if any, the letter incident played into Barr’s decision to remove Berman, The Journal said, though two sources told the newspaper that Berman’s refusal aggravated Barr, who already viewed Berman as somebody who was difficult to assist.

Berman did not go quietly when Barr sent out a press release saying Berman was ‘stepping down,’ to be able to clear the way for U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton to simply take the top SDNY role.

Berman issued their own press release saying he refused to resign.

Only after Barr backtracked from his plan to handpick the acting U.S. attorney, allowing Berman’s deputy Audrey Strauss to simply take the reins, did Berman agree to step down Saturday.

At Monday’s White House press briefing, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president was only involved with Berman’s firing in a ‘sign-off capacity.’

‘Barr was focusing on a smooth transition so when Berman chose to repond in the way he did [Barr] came to the president and the president agreed and fired this individual, Mr. Berman,’ she told reporters.

She argued that the decision was more about keeping Clayton in government than eliminating Berman, though didn’t give an explanation for why Berman couldn’t stick to while Clayton goes through his Senate confirmation.

Democrats have criticized the administration’s handling of Berman’s removal.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer shared a letter Monday that he wrote to the Department of Justice’s Inspector General Michael Horowitz and Office of Professional Responsibility head Jeffrey Ragsdale asking for a joint probe into Berman’s ouster.

'I ask that you review the reason behind the removal of the U.S. Attorney Berman and whether he was removed for partisan political purposes, to influence a study or prosecution, or to retaliate for his actions in any specific investigation or prosecution,' Schumer wrote in the letter.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor in Trump’s impeachment, told NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ the motivation for firing Berman was suspect, ‘given the pattern and practice of the president in seeking to use the justice system to reward friends, punish enemies, protect people he likes, and Bill Barr’s willingness to carry that water for the president.’

Some Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have called for Barr’s impeachment.

Jerrold Nadler, the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee chairman who helped lead the Trump impeachment hearings last year, told CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ that the Republican-led Senate would block any effort to sanction Barr.

‘He certainly deserves impeachment. But again, that is clearly a waste of time as the Republicans in the Senate won’t look at that,’ Nadler said.

The Senate, where Republicans hold 53 of 100 seats, would not vote for that therefore the Democrat-led House would have to pursue alternative measures, Nadler said, citing his proposal to cut $50 million in funding from Barr’s personal budget.

Schumer’s plan follows the mold of investigations that happened in 2006, during President George W. Bush’s amount of time in office, whenever a number of U.S. lawyers were removed.

‘As the Attorney General was not truthful when that he initially represented that U.S. Attorney Berman was “stepping down,” this corrupt firing can’t be explained by cause and provides the impression that the President interfered in ongoing criminal investigations into himself and his associates,’ Schumer wrote in the letter to Horowitz and Ragsdale.

‘To help restore confidence in and prevent further abuses to the administration of justice, the American people deserve to know the truth,’ Schumer said.