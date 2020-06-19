New Yorkers launch illegal fireworks at each other in shocking footage

New Yorkers letting off illegal fireworks look like using the devices to launch at each other shocking footage shared on line Thursday evening reveals.

Two men were injured in split incidents concerning the explosives, it had been reported Thursday. A 33-year-old man was hit in Brooklyn and a teenager was struck in the chest in the Bronx. Both men were said to be in a critical condition.

And there have been more than 1,700 fireworks-related complaints through the first 1 / 2 of the month, including 455 on Sunday. That’s up from less than 25 throughout the same period last year, ABC7 reports.

Clips shared on Twitter on Thursday show categories of people running all the way through the streets, appearing to take aim at the others with the devices.

At one point a police patrol car passes as fireworks are lit and thrown. It just isn’t know in which the footage taken or if any police action was taken.

DailyMail.com has contaced NYPD for comment. A spokesman said: ‘Incidents remain under investigation at this time.’

Clips shared on Twitter Thursday show people running through NYC streets with fireworks

They appear to be taking aim at others with dozens of the explosives; it isn’t know in which the footage taken or if any police action was taken

Illicit bursts of fireworks from street corners and rooftops aren’t uncommon in the city’s neighborhoods in the times before the Fourth of July, but the past few weeks has seen an exceptional surge in such displays.

The shows start around sunset, when the bridges begin to illuminate over the East River. Footage taken early in the day in the week shows firefighters in Crown Height lighting their particular illicit display.

It’s lasting at times long past midnight and many New Yorkers are looking at social media to ask where they are via and why.

The past couple of weeks has seen an extraordinary surge in illegal firework displays

There have been more than 1,700 fireworks-related complaints through the first 1 / 2 of the month. That’s up from less than 25 throughout the same period last year, ABC7 reports

And it isn’t just limited to New York. They may be heard further to the north in Westchester County, and are ringing out significantly more than normal in locations through the entire Northeast.

Boston, Baltimore, Hartford, Connecticut and Syracuse, New York are on the list of cities where residents have noticed the same phenomenon.

In Brooklyn, a sharp divide has opened between residents frustrated by the noise and threatening to call authorities yet others who cautioning that could result in the type of dangerous police action they’ve just spent weeks protesting against.

An NYPD spokesperson stressed that fireworks are illegal in New York City and urged individuals to report violations involving them.

Brooklyn has been the center of a few of the nation’s largest demonstrations following a death of George Floyd, a black man who died after having a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck.