New York Times: Trump considered selling Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, former acting Homeland Security chief says

“The President’s initial ideas were more of as a businessman, you know,” Elaine Duke, who was serving as DHS’ acting secretary when the hurricane hit the island in September 2017, informed the Times.

“‘Can we outsource the electricity? Can we can we sell the island? You know, or divest of that asset?'” Trump reportedly mentioned, based on Duke within the newspaper interview. “(She said the idea of selling Puerto Rico was never seriously considered or discussed after Mr. Trump raised it.),” the paper reported.

Trump has beforehand taken intention at Puerto Rican officers for his or her administration of the billions in reduction funds his administration has appropriated for storm restoration, accusing the island’s leaders of spending a few of that cash for causes apart from hurricane clean-up. In November 2018, White House officers informed congressional leaders and appropriators that the President did not want any additional relief funding sent to the island.