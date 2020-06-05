New York Times says Tom Cotton’s opinion piece did not meet editorial standards | Media

The New York Times has issued a mea culpa over the paper’s resolution to publish an op-ed by the Republican senator Tom Cotton entitled: “Send in the troops”.

The resolution to run the piece, which advocated for the deployment of the army in opposition to protesters rallying in opposition to police brutality towards black Americans, drew widespread criticism. Dozens of Times journalists voiced their opposition, noting that inciting a heavy-handed response to the protests put black journalists, and other people of colour extra broadly, at risk.

Times writer AG Sulzberger initially defended the choice, saying the paper was dedicated to representing “views from across the spectrum”.

James Bennett, the newspaper’s editorial web page editor, additionally defended the piece, saying in an essay on Thursday: “Readers who might be inclined to oppose Cotton’s positions need to be fully aware of it, and reckon with it, if they were to defeat it. To me, debating influential ideas openly, rather than letting them go unchallenged, is far more likely to help society reach the right answers.”

But in a outstanding reversal on Thursday night, the paper issued a statement saying the piece fell wanting its editorial standards.

“We’ve examined the piece and the process leading up to its publication,” mentioned Eileen Murphy, a Times spokeswoman. “This review made clear that a rushed editorial process led to the publication of an op-ed that did not meet our standards. As a result, we’re planning to examine both short-term and long-term changes, to include expanding our fact-checking operation and reducing the number of op-eds we publish.”

The resolution follows a considerable backlash by workers members. Many spoke out on Twitter on Wednesday following the preliminary publication, posting the identical message: “Running this puts Black @nytimes staffers in danger.”

“As a black woman, as a journalist, I am deeply ashamed that we ran this,” tweeted Nikole Hannah-Jones, who final month received a Pulitzer prize for her work on The 1619 Project on the legacy of slavery and racial injustice for black Americans.

The New York NewsGuild referred to as the choice to publish Cotton’s piece “an irresponsible choice”, noting that “invoking state violence disproportionately hurts Black and brown people. It also jeopardizes our journalists’ ability to work in the field safely and effectively.”

On Thursday, greater than a dozen staff workers on the Times additionally referred to as in sick.

In his column, Cotton condemned “nihilist criminals” out for the joys of destruction and “left-wing radicals” who need to exploit Floyd’s demise to create anarchy. “One thing above all else will restore order to our streets: an overwhelming show of force to disperse, detain and ultimately deter lawbreakers,” he wrote.

Cotton’s op-ed additionally contained the declare that Antifa had “infiltrated marches”, which has been debunked by Times journalists.

The protest on the newspaper got here as workers on the Philadelphia Inquirer additionally referred to as in sick over the newspaper’s resolution to make use of the headline “Buildings Matter, Too” on an structure article, a selection thought-about tone deaf and insensitive to the Black Lives Matter motion. The Inquirer has since apologized for a “horribly wrong” resolution.

Features reporter Brandon Bell wrote on Twitter that he was calling in “sick and tired” to work on Thursday. Some 30 members, out of a workers of about 210, skipped work for a similar cause, a spokesman mentioned.

Bell was amongst those that distributed an open letter of protest, saying African American journalists had been uninterested in careless errors that make it tougher to do their jobs and, at worst, put lives in danger.

“We’re tired of shouldering the burden of dragging this 200-year-old institution kicking and screaming into a more equitable age,” the letter learn. “We’re tired of being told to show both sides of issues there are no two sides of.”