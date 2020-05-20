New York Times: Pompeo had answered written questions in watchdog probe of Saudi arms deal

The revelation comes after House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel claimed the State Department inspector normal fired by President Donald Trump Friday night time, Steve Linick,
had practically accomplished an investigation into Pompeo’s controversial choice to fast-track the identical arms sale. CNN previously reported
that Pompeo had refused to take a seat for an interview as an element of the investigation.
“I have learned that there may be another reason for Mr. Linick’s firing. His office was investigating — at my request — Trump’s phony declaration of an emergency so he could send weapons to Saudi Arabia,” Engel, a New York Democrat, said in a statement to CNN Monday.
“We don’t have the full picture yet, but it’s troubling that Secretary Pompeo wanted Mr. Linick pushed out before this work could be completed.”
Pompeo instructed The Washington Post on Monday that he asked Trump to remove Linick
as a result of the impartial watchdog was “undermining” the division and wasn’t performing in a means that the highest US diplomat wished him to. He didn’t go into particulars about what particularly displeased him about Linick’s job efficiency.
“I went to the President and made clear to him that Inspector General Linick wasn’t performing a function in a way that we had tried to get him to, that was additive for the State Department, very consistent with what the statute says he’s supposed to be doing,” he instructed the Post. “The kinds of activities he’s supposed to undertake to make us better, to improve us.”
Last May, the Trump administration declared an emergency to bypass Congress
and expedite billions of {dollars} in arms gross sales to numerous nations — together with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — citing the necessity to deter what it referred to as “the malign influence” of Iran all through the Middle East.
“These sales will support our allies, enhance Middle East stability, and help these nations to deter and defend themselves from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Pompeo mentioned in an announcement on the time, which put the worth of the gross sales at $8.1 billion.
But the transfer drew bipartisan condemnation, with lawmakers decrying the precedent it could set.
CNN beforehand reported that Linick was additionally investigating whether or not Pompeo made a staffer carry out a spread of private errands, together with strolling his canine, choosing up dry cleansing and making a dinner reservation for him and his spouse, according to a Democratic aide.
Still, Pompeo claimed he was not conscious that Linick was investigating him on the time he advisable that the IG be eliminated.
According to the Post, he solely knew about one case “involving a national security matter.”
“It is not possible that this decision, or my recommendation, rather, to the President, rather, was based on any effort to retaliate for any investigation that was going on, or is currently going on,” Pompeo mentioned.
“Because I simply don’t know. I’m not briefed on it. I usually see these investigations in final draft form 24 hours, 48 hours, before the IG is prepared to release them.”
CNN’s Zachary Cohen, Jennifer Hansler, Nicole Gaouette and Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.
