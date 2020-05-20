New York Times: Pompeo had answered written questions in watchdog probe of Saudi arms deal

“We don’t have the full picture yet, but it’s troubling that Secretary Pompeo wanted Mr. Linick pushed out before this work could be completed.”

“I went to the President and made clear to him that Inspector General Linick wasn’t performing a function in a way that we had tried to get him to, that was additive for the State Department, very consistent with what the statute says he’s supposed to be doing,” he instructed the Post. “The kinds of activities he’s supposed to undertake to make us better, to improve us.”

Last May, the Trump administration declared an emergency to bypass Congress and expedite billions of {dollars} in arms gross sales to numerous nations — together with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — citing the necessity to deter what it referred to as “the malign influence” of Iran all through the Middle East.

“These sales will support our allies, enhance Middle East stability, and help these nations to deter and defend themselves from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Pompeo mentioned in an announcement on the time, which put the worth of the gross sales at $8.1 billion.

But the transfer drew bipartisan condemnation, with lawmakers decrying the precedent it could set.

CNN beforehand reported that Linick was additionally investigating whether or not Pompeo made a staffer carry out a spread of private errands, together with strolling his canine, choosing up dry cleansing and making a dinner reservation for him and his spouse, according to a Democratic aide.

Still, Pompeo claimed he was not conscious that Linick was investigating him on the time he advisable that the IG be eliminated.

According to the Post, he solely knew about one case “involving a national security matter.”

“It is not possible that this decision, or my recommendation, rather, to the President, rather, was based on any effort to retaliate for any investigation that was going on, or is currently going on,” Pompeo mentioned.

“Because I simply don’t know. I’m not briefed on it. I usually see these investigations in final draft form 24 hours, 48 hours, before the IG is prepared to release them.”