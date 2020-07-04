New York Times: New US memo highlights gaps in intelligence reports on Russian bounties

The officials told the Times that the timing and highlights of the memo, which is thought to contain no new details, imply that it aimed to fortify the administration’s efforts to guard staying silent to the headlines. Multiple former national security officials told the paper that the memo’s depiction suggested that it may have now been swayed by political intentions.

The memo states that the CIA and the National Counterterrorism Center had evaluated with “medium confidence” that a unit of the Russian military intelligence agency GRU offered the bounties, two of the officials briefed on the memo’s contents told the paper.

But the National Security Agency and other members of the intelligence community determined they did not have adequate evidence to reach that level of certainty and thus held less confidence in the determination, the 2 officials told the paper. A third official knowledgeable about the memo told the Times that the CIA’s level of confidence in in conclusion was more than that of other agencies.