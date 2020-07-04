New York Times: New US memo highlights gaps in intelligence reports on Russian bounties

The officials told the Times that the timing and highlights of the memo, which is thought to contain no new details, imply that it aimed to fortify the administration’s efforts to guard staying silent to the headlines. Multiple former national security officials told the paper that the memo’s depiction suggested that it may have now been swayed by political intentions.
The memo states that the CIA and the National Counterterrorism Center had evaluated with “medium confidence” that a unit of the Russian military intelligence agency GRU offered the bounties, two of the officials briefed on the memo’s contents told the paper.
But the National Security Agency and other members of the intelligence community determined they did not have adequate evidence to reach that level of certainty and thus held less confidence in the determination, the 2 officials told the paper. A third official knowledgeable about the memo told the Times that the CIA’s level of confidence in in conclusion was more than that of other agencies.
A spokeswoman for the DNI’s office declined to comment. CNN has also reached out to the CIA.
The Times reported Friday that the memo purportedly walks through the intelligence behind the agencies’ conclusions. This included reports of meetings between Russian military intelligence officers and leaders of criminal networks with ties to the Taliban, of a GRU account transferring money to the network and of captured lower-level network members confirming Russia’s use of bounties to spur such killings.
The two officials who elaborated on the memo in greater detail, however, told the Times that the memo emphasized having less proof in regards to what the GRU officials and network leaders said exactly during the meetings — and therefore could not ensure that Russia explicitly extended bounties for American soldiers’ deaths.
It also stressed that the NSA lacked surveillance footage of the captured members’ purported accounts of bounties or clear proof that the transferred money was to pay for bounties, the officials told the Times.
The memo also states that the Defense Intelligence Agency lacked evidence directly linking the alleged bounty offers to the Kremlin, the officials told the paper.