New York Times By Reuters

Marshall, 59, was supported by facility Republicans who feared a polarizing figure like Kobach might lose the seat in the fall to Democrats, who may likewise get control of the Senate.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Representative Roger Marshall won the Kansas Republican election to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, beating the anti-immigration firebrand Kris Kobach, the New York Times stated.

