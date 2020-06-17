New York Times: Bolton says impeachment probe should have investigated Trump’s actions beyond Ukraine

Specifically, Bolton highlights Trump’s willingness to intervene in criminal investigations “to, in effect, give personal favors to dictators he liked,” noting cases involving lawyers in China and Turkey, the Times said. “The pattern looked like obstruction of justice as a way of life, which we couldn’t accept,” Bolton writes, according to the Times.

Bolton’s book, titled “In the Room Where it Happened,” is scheduled for publication next week but has been the focus of a months-long legal battle involving the White House and the former national security adviser.

The legal fight over the release of the book, which can be billed being an insider’s rebuke of Trump’s foreign policy, escalated Tuesday as the Trump administration went along to court to try and claw right back Bolton’s earnings for the book and also to potentially stop the its publication, arguing in case that Bolton had breached non-disclosure agreements and was risking national security by exposing classified information.

The suit, filed in Washington, DC, federal court, alleges that Bolton’s 500-plus page manuscript was “rife with classified information,” and prosecutors say that Bolton backed out of an ongoing White House vetting process for the book that he’d been obligated to do because of the agreements.