New York Times Asks During Memorial Day Weekend ‘Why Does The U.S. Military Celebrate White Supremacy?’

At the start of Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, the New York Times released a content asking, “Why Does the U.S. Military Celebrate White Supremacy?”

So where, specifically, did the NYT’s obtain the wild suggestion what America’s military in some way renowned bigotry?

On this Memorial Day, we bless the brave males & & females that fearlessly combated and also provided their lives to shield the NYT’s right to call the militaryKlansmen https://t.co/eGGYwkAdbE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2020

NYT: Military Bases Named After Confederate Officers = White Supremacy

In a content, which stands for the whole Times’ board, the paper grumbles that some U.S. military bases are called after Confederate Army policemans.

“This same toxic legacy clings to the 10 United States military installations across the South that were named for Confederate Army officers during the first half of the 20th century,” checked out the content.

“Apologists often describe the names as a necessary gesture of reconciliation in the wake of the Civil War,” it proceeded. “In truth, the namings reflect a federal embrace of white supremacy that found its most poisonous expression in military installations where black servicemen were deliberately placed under the command of white Southerners — who were said to better ‘understand’ Negroes — and confined to substandard housing, segregated transportation systems and even ‘colored only’ seating in movie houses.”

Memorial Day: WaPo: James Mattis: Let’s honor the dropped by shielding our vulnerable experiment in freedom NYT: Why Does the U.S. Military Celebrate White Supremacy? — Jack Murphy (@JackMurphy RGR) May 25, 2020

The U.S. Army’s Explanation Under the Obama Administration is Rejected by the Times

The content additionally declared that “The federal government embraced pillars of the white supremacist movement when it named military bases in the South.”

The disagreement supplied by the U.S. Army during the Obama management that “there was no need to expunge Confederate base names because the names were merely ‘historic’ and ‘represent individuals, not causes or ideologies,” was declined in the content.

United States DoD bangs NYT post asserting military is ‘celebrating white supremacy’@DeptofDefense @nytimes https://t.co/MBvw2ukgfH — Sputnik (@SputnikIn t) May 25, 2020

It additionally claimed that the names were embraced “as part of broader accommodation in which the military embraced stringent segregation so as not to offend Southerners.”

The New York Times Needs to Honor the Fallen on Memorial Day, not Stoke Division

Other than some U.S. military instillations being called after Confederate generals, the NYT did not share any kind of various other instances of just how the American militaries in some way commemorated white superiority.

Perhaps the Times must invest even more time on remembering our dropped heroes on Memorial Day rather than yet an additional round of political correctness-policing.