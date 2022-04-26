Ermenihaber. An April 25 issue of the New York Times, one of the world’s best-selling newspapers, called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “bring justice to the Armenian Genocide.” It was stressed that in 1915-1923 1․5 Armenians were genocide.

At the bottom of page 5 of this issue of the newspaper is a picture of Johnson, above which is a picture of Ali Kemal, who’s the last Minister of Education and Interior in Ottoman Turkey, who was Johnson’s father’s grandfather.

In the middle of the pictures is the following note: “This great man is your great grandfather. He was a Turkish journalist and politician. He was declared a traitor for wanting to punish those responsible for the Armenian Genocide. In the end, they killed him on the street. “

In the top right corner is the above-mentioned appeal to Johnson, “Bring Justice to the Armenian Genocide.”

It is noteworthy that the Turkish media also touched upon the topic, noting that the client of the advertisement was Armenian businessman Raffi Manukyan.