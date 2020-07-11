New York state reports its lowest 3-day Covid-19 death toll average since mid-March

More than seven thousand Moroccans, most of them women, are stranded in Spain after their country closed its borders to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They found its way to Spain to select fruit in March, sending their earnings back home to families, and were trapped when the season ended in May. Now, 7,200 people are in limbo in Spain’s southern Huelva province with very little money, based on a statement released early in the day this week by a band of Spanish and Moroccan non-governmental human rights organizations, including local Andalusian group Mujeres 24h.

On Thursday, a group of 15 women staged a protest in in Cartaya, Huelva. The women, who work with one of the farms involved marched with banners demanding to be allowed to return home.

“We are here without a job, we now have nothing, the amount of money we had we sent it to our family. We are out of money to consume, we need to return back. We ask [King] Mohammed VI to send you to definitely help us so that we could return,” Fátima, among the protesters, said, in a video of the protest obtained by CNN.

“Our children are alone in Morocco, they have nobody to take care of them, we need to go back,” she said. A video of the protesters discussing their situation was obtained by CNN from an activist group.

Read the full story here.