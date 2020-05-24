New York state reports an increase in coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours

CNN

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday warned that key workers — together with well being care employees, firefighters, cops and lecturers — might be laid off if the state doesn’t obtain extra funding from the federal authorities.

The dire prediction from Murphy displays what many governors throughout the nation worry as states grapple with price range shortfalls from the financial calamity introduced on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democrat and different governors have known as for added federal help whereas the White House is reluctant to supply extra funds to states. On Friday, Murphy introduced the state is estimated to have a income lack of $10 billion.

Some context: White House financial adviser Kevin Hassett stated Sunday in an earlier interview with CNN that there needs to be an evaluation on state price range shortfalls and that some state’s requests are “radically more money than the expected shortfall for the year.”

“I thought Kevin (Hassett) was reasonable, but on this one I have to say I’m going to say time out,” Murphy stated. “We don’t need a data crunch.”

“We announced a budget on Friday for the next four months and we had to cut or defer over $5 billion of expenditures. And this includes potentially laying off educators, firefighters, police, EMS, health care workers. This is not abstract. This is real. It’s not a blue state issue. It’s an American issue,” Murphy stated.

The very last thing New Jersey must do is “lay any of those folks off and increase the unemployment rate and underserve our residents,” the governor added.

“So we need it, and it’s not just New Jersey, it’s not just blue states, it’s American states up and down the country,” Murphy stated.

As of Sunday morning, New Jersey had greater than 153,000 confirmed circumstances of coronavirus, the second-highest fee in the nation, in accordance with a tally by Johns Hopkins University. At least 11,080 individuals have died from the virus in the state.