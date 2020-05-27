New York State quietly deletes controversial Cuomo order that forced nursing homes to admit coronavirus patients

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s order forcing nursing homes to settle for coronavirus patients seems to have been faraway from the state’s web site.

Mr Cuomo’s unique order was issued on 25 March. It successfully barred nursing homes from turning away people “solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of Covid-19.”

Fox News reported that the webpage the place the order was recorded was eliminated or moved someday after 5 May.





Mr Cuomo has been the topic of criticism due to the excessive variety of Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes in his state. New York accounts for five,300 of the 26,000 nursing residence deaths nationwide.

He defended his actions, claiming he was merely following the steerage put forth from the White House.

“New York followed the president’s agencies’ guidance,” he mentioned. “What New York did was to follow what the Republican Administration said to do. That’s not my attempt to politicize it. It’s my attempt to depoliticize it. So don’t criticize the state for following the president’s policy.”

The coverage Mr Cuomo is referring to is a directive issued 13 March from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services – part of President Donald Trump’s presidential administration – and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The directives have been issued to all states and supplied steerage on how to hold infections underneath management in nursing homes.

Mr Cuomo’s communications director defended the governor’s actions, saying that Mr Cuomo wasn’t making an attempt to conceal or rescind the order, however expanded the directive.

“He didn’t reverse or rescind anything. The order is still in effect. He did add a directive, this one direct at hospitals, saying they must test patients and the patient must be negative before being sent back to a nursing home,” Peter Ajemian, Mr Cuomo’s comms director, advised Fox News. “And he is requiring nursing homes to test staff twice a week.”

The new directive Mr Ajemian is referencing was launched on 10 May. He mentioned the language from the unique steerage was eliminated as a result of it appeared contradictory and induced confusion.

“[The Department of Health’ posted updated guidance that builds on the original 25 March guidance which barred nursing homes from discriminating against Covid patients,” Mr Ajemian mentioned. “Then and now, nursing homes cannot discriminate against COVID patients and they cannot accept patients if they aren’t able to provide adequate care, including staff screenings, PPE and infection control measures like cohorting.”

Mr Ajemian mentioned the brand new steerage did not supersede the 25 March directives, however “added a new requirement that says hospitals cannot discharge patients to nursing homes until they test negative.”