New York state prosecutor confirms Trump Organization civil probe

The president’s son Eric Trump has refused to comply with a subpoena in a New York state prosecutor’s investigation of the Trump Organization, court documents revealed Monday.

President Donald Trump’s entire private business entity has yet to comply with subpoenas from New York Attorney General Letitia James, James said in court documents.

New filings showed that James’ civil investigation is based, in part, on former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s testimony to Congress and seeks to learn whether the financial filings for the president’s business were inflated or deflated to obtain loans or reduce potential taxes.

Prosecutors assert that hundreds of documents have been withheld by the Trump Organization in the inquiry.

The investigation into the Trump Organization and its financial records by the attorney general’s office has been well known in New York legal and political circles for some time, but this latest batch of court documents confirmed the inquiry and its status for the first time.

And in a statement Monday, James said specifically that her office needs to speak with Eric Trump, executive vice president of this father’s company.

“Nothing will stop us from following the facts and the law, wherever they may lead. For months, the Trump organization has made baseless claims in an effort to shield evidence from a lawful investigation into its financial dealings,” James…