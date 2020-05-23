New York State beaches open up for Memorial Day weekend

IRVING, N.Y. (WKBW) — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial begin of summer season, however seashore life as we all know it’ll now include a boatload of latest guidelines.

“I’m very stressed,” says Kelly Borrello, supervisor at Sunset Bay Beach Club in Irving. That’s as a result of her non-public seashore opened up to the general public on Thursday.

“I was very, very, very concerned when we weren’t able to be open,” she said. “How we were going to keep people out? I’m not like a store, I don’t have doors I can lock.”

Borrello not has to fret, as a result of final Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo gave New York State beaches the approval to reopen, however provided that they implement these guidelines:

Limited capability to 50%

Controlled exits/entrances

Limited parking

No group contact actions, together with sports activities

Areas of social gathering closed (together with picnic areas, plagrounds, pavilions, and many others.)

Social distancing measures enforced for workers and guests

Masks required for workers and guests when social distancing isn’t attainable

No concessions stands

Adequate staffing ranges to implement social distancing measures and crowd management

Governor Cuomo added that if native governments don’t implement the principles, beaches shall be closed.

Borrello says half capability at Sunset Beach equals round 800 guests.

“We got some counters so we can count people coming in and count people leaving.”

With Memorial Day across the nook, Borrello expects the seashore to get crowded quick.

“I think it will be really busy and I’m confident that people are going to want to do this in a safe manner,” Borrello said. “Because we know if things don’t work, we may go back to a lock down situation and I don’t think anyone wants that.”

Regardless of the brand new guidelines, beach-goers say, “we’re still going to have fun. That’s all that we’re here to do.”

Aside from Sunset Beach, Woodlawn Beach and Beaver Island State Park shall be open for Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s nice to have the option to at least come to the beach and just have some fun with friends for once,” says Hannah Gorski, of Hamburg.