New York reports 918 new coronavirus infections – its highest total since mid-June 

New York had 918 new cases of coronavirus confirmed on Thursday, the governor announced on Friday, in what he said was ‘a reminder that the virus remains here’.

The grim new tally was initially that new infections were above 900 since June 12.

Andrew Cuomo, the governor, said the most recent data should act as a warning for many.

There are at the time of July 4 significantly more than 2.7 million cases of coronavirus in the United States

'The more than 900 new cases in New York yesterday, while representing just 1.38% of tests, is a reminder that the virus is still here,' that he said.

He also urged all New Yorkers to continue taking precautions contrary to the virus, such as for example washing hands frequently, avoiding crowds and wearing a face mask.

There have now been significantly more than 129,000 deaths from COVID-19 over the U.S.

‘I can not repeat enough that our actions today — those of people being smart and following all precautions, and local governments enforcing the state’s guidelines — will determine which direction these numbers go,’ he added.

The percentage of New York state residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 every day has hovered around 1% to 2% over the past week, despite concerns that protests last month over the death of George Floyd may have fueled a new surge.

More than 24,800 individuals with COVID-19 have died in New York hospitals and nursing homes since the first deaths were reported in March.

New Yorkers are urged to wear face masks in public areas, such as on the subway

The state was by far the hardest-hit in the United States.

New York’s tally came as 40 states around the world reported an increase in how many infections.

Florida, California, Arizona and Texas are now actually battling a surge in the virus, and two counties in Texas have said their hospitals are at full capacity.

Patients in the Rio Grande Valley, in Starr and Hidalgo counties, have already been warned to keep at home since the outbreak overwhelms the local hospitals.

Judge Eloy Vera said there has been 18 deaths in Starr County as a result of Covid-19 and two severely ill patients had to be flown out of the area for treatment.

One of the patients was taken to San Antonio and the other to Dallas, the judge said.

‘The local and valley hospitals are at full capacity and also have no more beds available,’ he said.

‘I urge our residents to please shelter-in-place, wear face coverings, practice social distancing and AVOID GATHERINGS.’