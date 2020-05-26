New York reported the fewest number of daily coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began

Health officers on Monday reported 73 residents died in a single day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo informed reporters on Tuesday.

“In this absurd new reality, that is good news,” Cuomo mentioned. “Any other time and place, when we lose 73 New Yorkers, it’s tragic. It’s tragic now, but relative to where we’ve been, we’re on the other side of the curve.”

The number of daily new circumstances, 200, and new hospitalizations have decreased as nicely, Cuomo mentioned.

Several elements of the state have reopened in the previous week, with the exception of New York City, the place “the numbers have been worse.”