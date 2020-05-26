New York reported the fewest number of daily coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began

Health officers on Monday reported 73 residents died in a single day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo informed reporters on Tuesday.
“In this absurd new reality, that is good news,” Cuomo mentioned. “Any other time and place, when we lose 73 New Yorkers, it’s tragic. It’s tragic now, but relative to where we’ve been, we’re on the other side of the curve.”
The number of daily new circumstances, 200, and new hospitalizations have decreased as nicely, Cuomo mentioned.
Several elements of the state have reopened in the previous week, with the exception of New York City, the place “the numbers have been worse.”
The Mid-Hudson area reopened on Tuesday and Long Island will comply with on Wednesday.
“We want the economy to come roaring back … that is not going to happen just by wishing it be so. We have to be part of that, we have to take affirmative action to be part of that and today is page one of that chapter” Cuomo mentioned.
Each area may have a management group liable for watching the number of circumstances, Cuomo mentioned, however state residents can assist by carrying face coverings, proceed following social distancing measures and by washing their palms.
“Wearing the mask has got to be something you do every day. When you get up, when you walk out of the house, you put the mask on,” he mentioned.