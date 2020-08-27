New York rejects 11th parole bid of John Lennon’s killer – Armenian News

The guy who interrupted the life and music of rock super star John Lennon with a burst of bullets almost 40 years ago lost his 11th bid to be devoid of a sentence that might keep him behind bars for the rest of his life, Reuters reports, pointing out a New York jail system representative.

A parole board rejected an ask for release from Mark David Chapman, who need to wait 2 more years prior to he ends up being qualified once again, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision representative stated.

The reasoning behind the choice of the Board of Parole panel members who spoke with Chapman on August 19 at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, was not right away revealed.

Chapman, 65, who has formerly stated that he long back stopped being the distressed boy who shot one of the most popular individuals worldwide to acquire prestige, is serving twenty years to life after pleading guilty to 2nd- degree murder.