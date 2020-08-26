New York pushes back against changes to CDC test guidance

New York’s guv stated that the state will not follow national coronavirus testing guidelines, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention altered them to advise that individuals who have actually remained in close contact with a contaminated individual however do not show signs must not get a test.

The CDC changes, which were revealed previously today, followed duplicated problems by President Donald Trump that the high variety of tests being performed in the United States was the factor there were many verified cases.

Andrew Cuomo, New York’s guv, stated on Wednesday that his state would not follow the standards, knocking them as “political propaganda”.

“The only plausible rationale is they want fewer people taking tests because, as the president has said, if we don’t take tests you won’t know that people are Covid-positive and the number of Covid-positive people will come down,” stated Mr Cuomo, a prominent Democrat who has actually often encountered the Trump administration over its action to the pandemic.

“But it totally violates public health standards and rationale and just fosters his failed policy of denial.”

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that the CDC was advised to alter the standards by senior individuals within the Trump administration.

As …