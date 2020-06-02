New York protests: NYPD filmed taking a knee with George Floyd protesters

New York City cops had been filmed kneeling with protesters throughout a George Floyd demonstration in Queens.

A video filmed by Aleeia Abraham revealed how through the demonstration, a variety of protesters take to their knees and exclaim in shock and help when cops accomplish that alongside them in solidarity.

“I definitely didn’t expect that,” Ms Abraham told CNN. “I’ve never seen that.”

The protests in New York comply with the demise of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died in custody after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the bottom by his neck for a extended time period.





Outrage over Floyd’s demise has erupted within the final week, with violent protests and demonstrators breaking out throughout the US and specifically Minneapolis, the place Floyd died.

The New York march was peaceable and included a couple of hundred individuals, Ms Abraham mentioned.

The Floyd protests have prolonged into wider themes surrounding the demise of black individuals by the hands of police, and institutional racism all through the nation.

Taking the knee has change into a broadly recognised image of protest in opposition to police brutality and racism.

The act was initially born out of American civil rights activist and later American soccer quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s, and subsequent US athletes, demonstrations in opposition to racism and brutality by kneeling through the nationwide anthem.

While many New York protesters had been shocked by the gesture, some have emphasised the way it doesn’t compensate for the brutality black individuals face by the hands of the US justice system.

“I really want to be clear that that’s not enough. It’s a nice start, but it’s nowhere near enough,” Ms Abraham instructed the broadcaster.

Additionally, not all members of the NYPD joined in with the periodic ‘take a knee’ protests all through the day.

In the late afternoon, demonstrators congregated in Times Square after marching by means of Manhattan to hearken to brief speeches from activists.

At one level the big crowd all took a knee, many elevating a fist within the air, and started shouting “NYPD take a knee!”.

A reporter for The Independent who was stationed close to a group of about eight cops monitoring the protestors famous that many protesters turned to face them as they chanted, however the police didn’t kneel.

Later on, the identical crowd moved downtown, ending up exterior the New York County Supreme Court constructing to hearken to extra testimonials from activists main the protest.

The crowd as soon as once more broke out in “NYPD take a knee!” chant, which led to a number of officers happening on one knee, met with large cheers and applause.

“I’ll be much more impressed once we’re not stepped on and gunned down. That’s the second I’m in search of,” Ms Abraham added.