New York protests: NYPD chief kneels with demonstrators and calls for end to violence

The chief of the NYPD knelt with demonstrators and known as for an end to violence in opposition to protesters in Greenwich Village.

Terence Monaham confirmed solidarity by hugging individuals within the crowd at Washington Square Park on Monday.

“I thought it was appropriate. We hugged to show there’s solidarity,” Mr Monahan told ABC7.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

The chief urged for the continuation of peaceable protests and requested demonstrators to condemn violence.





“It has to end, let New York show the country how this is done”, the chief, who’s the highest-ranking uniformed member of the NYPD,” mentioned.

Read extra

“Thank you for supporting us,” one organiser will be heard saying in a video from the scene, who additionally seemingly requested the police for extra help in holding massive peaceable demonstrations.

According to ABC7, the second occurred after some individuals within the crowd began throwing bottles at cops.

Chief Monahan advised the outlet the protest chief requested him to take a knee with demonstrators to encourage peace.

“The people who live in New York want New York to end the violence,” he mentioned.

“Get the intruders that are not from this city the hell out of here and give us back our city.”

Other NNYPD officers had been filmed kneeling with protesters throughout demonstrations over the dying of George Floyd throughout town over the weekend.

A video confirmed various protesters kneel and exclaim in shock and help when cops joined them in solidarity.

“I definitely didn’t expect that,” Aleeia Abraham, the girl who recorded the footage, told CNN. “I’ve never seen that.”

No hype, simply the recommendation and evaluation you want

Not all members of the NYPD have joined in with the periodic ‘take a knee’ protests all through the previous couple of days.

On Sunday, demonstrators congregated in Times Square and at one level the massive crowd all took a knee, many elevating a fist within the air, and started shouting “NYPD take a knee!”

A reporter for The Independent who was stationed close to a bunch of about eight cops monitoring the protesters famous that many protesters turned to face them as they chanted, however the police didn’t kneel.

The protests come following the dying of Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the bottom by his neck for a chronic time period.

Outrage over Floyd’s dying has erupted within the final week, with violent protests and demonstrators breaking out throughout the US and specifically Minneapolis, the place he died.

The march in New York on Sunday was peaceable and included a few hundred individuals, Ms Abraham mentioned.

Some of the demonstrations within the metropolis have turned violent in the course of the evenings with looting and vandalism.

Watch extra

As of Tuesday, the mayor of New York, Bill De Blasio, mentioned a week-long curfew can be imposed from 8pm till 5am, in an try to management the violent exercise, according to The New York Times.

Taking the knee has grow to be a extensively recognised image of protest in opposition to police brutality and racism.

The act was initially born out of demonstrations in opposition to racism and brutality by American civil rights activist and later American soccer quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s and subsequent US athletes, who took the knee in the course of the nationwide anthem.

While these within the footage from Tuesday appeared to be grateful for the police chief’s gesture and the help of the police, some have emphasised the way it doesn’t compensate for the brutality black individuals face by the hands of the US justice system.

“I really want to be clear that that’s not enough. It’s a nice start, but it’s nowhere near enough,” Ms Abraham advised CNN.