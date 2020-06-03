New York protesters are trapped on the Manhattan Bridge with police waiting on both ends

Facebook mentioned on Tuesday that it had shut down pages and accounts related with what it mentioned was a hate group, whose members had been discussing bringing weapons to the George Floyd protests.

The platform mentioned it had noticed individuals related with the group American Guard discussing such motion.

The group says it’s about American constitutional nationalism, however the Anti-Defamation League says American Guard “has a background with connections to anti-immigrant extremism, hatred, and violence.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, American Guard had as soon as been “the Indiana chapter of a group called the Soldiers of Odin USA, a branch of an extreme anti-immigrant and anti-refugee group that originated in Finland in 2015 and has spread to many other countries.”

Facebook elimination: Facebook mentioned it had additionally taken down accounts linked to the far-right group the Proud Boys, although it mentioned it had not seen posts from that group discussing weaponry.

The firm mentioned it had been planning on taking motion towards both teams, however had expedited the course of after they noticed how the teams had been discussing the protests.

Facebook workers informed CNN on Tuesday that the firm would take motion on individuals utilizing the platform to prepare violence no matter their political affiliation.