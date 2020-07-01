New York Police Department’s budget has been slashed by $1 billion

The approved budget also moves about $500 million of the department’s capital budget to other “badly needed infrastructure,” the city council said, and reduces overtime spending by $352 million.

The NYPD may also transfer control of the town’s school safety program to the Department of Education, the council said. The NYPD will also remove crossing guards and pull out of homeless outreach services since, the council said, “police often merely moved these individuals from one unsafer spot to another, continuing the cycle of injustice.”

“This was a hard-fought battle, which marks the beginning of the Council’s efforts to not only limit the size and scope of the NYPD, but also reimagine how we structure criminal justice and public safety in this city,” the city council said.

Calls to defund or abolish the authorities have learning to be a familiar demand at police brutality protests across the country. So far, just Minneapolis has pledged to look at ways to dismantle its existing police department after four officers were charged with the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man whose death spurred the protests.

City officials are not satisfied

The budget cuts and reallocations don’t constitute a complete victory, city officials said. City Council speaker Corey Johnson told reporters Tuesday he wanted the cuts to go deeper.

“This isn’t a billion dollars. And I’m not going to pretend that it is,” Johnson said. “To everyone who is disappointed that we did not go farther I want to let you know — I am disappointed as well … But this budget process involves the mayor who was not budging.”

Johnson said he wanted a full hiring freeze, but this budget will still allow for two new police classes to be added. He said he also wanted a larger headcount reduction, but this budget cuts about 1,163 officers through attribution and by eliminating two police cadet classes. The NYPD employs around 36,000 officers

New York City comptroller Scott Stringer called the announced NYPD budget cuts a “bait and switch and a paper thin excuse for reform.”

Stringer said the “excuses” include proposals to slash uniformed police overtime by 60% with “no plan on how to get there.”

“Meaningful change in this moment won’t come by shifting police from one agency to another, and budget tricks won’t bring an end to the status quo,” that he said in a statement. “The movement in the streets won’t be suppressed by manipulated math.”

New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said he’d block the budget during the final tax warrant process if it did not include a full hiring freeze for the authorities department. Part of the town budget did include a hiring freeze on Department of Education employees, officials said Tuesday.