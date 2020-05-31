New York police cars filmed driving at George Floyd protesters – video | US news

Footage of two police SUVs driving right into a crowd of demonstrators in Brooklyn has been broadly shared on social media. The incident involving NYPD autos occurred close to Prospect Park on 30 May, as demonstrations happened throughout the US following the dying of George Floyd, an African American who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis. New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stated: ‘Running SUVs in crowds of people should never, ever be normalised. No matter who does it, no matter why.’