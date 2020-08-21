New York mother kicked off flight after toddler refused mask

A mother and her six kids were kicked off a JetBlue flight at Orlando International Airport after the woman’s 2-year-old daughter kept taking off her mask. Chaya Bruck, of New York, said she was flying alone with her children from Orlando to Newark when she got into an argument with a flight attendant about the age of her youngest daughter. “They saw that she wasn’t cooperating because she’s a baby! She is a baby. She doesn’t have the logic of an older child,” Bruck said. Bruck refused to get off the plane and many of her fellow passengers came to her defense. After the argument with the flight attendant, JetBlue made an announcement telling all the passengers they would have to deplane. “We are extremely traumatized from this. My kids are traumatized. We are all traumatized and we’ll need a chance to recover from this,” Bruck said. All seven family members returned to New York Wednesday on United, which did not enforce the mask policy for the 2-year-old.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, it “recommends all people 2 years of age and older wear a mask in public.”Like most airlines, JetBlue has a policy that says “all travelers 2 years and older must wear a face covering.””During these unprecedented times, our first priority is to keep crewmembers and…
