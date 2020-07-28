REPUTED MOB EMPLOYER ASSASSINATED IN CANADA: AUTHORITIES

Madonna, the previous acting manager of the Lucchese household, was founded guilty of racketeering conspiracy for ordering the hit over an overdue gaming financial obligation.

At his sentencing Monday, a senior Madonna continued to plead his innocence.

“I am innocent. I had absolutely nothing to do with the tragic death of Michael Meldish. I conspired with no one,” he stated.

Londonio, a pal of Meldish’s, was founded guilty of tempting him out of his home and driving him to the scene of the hit, where Caldwell blasted him.

While waiting for trial for the slaying, district attorneys implicated Londonio of outlining to leave the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn by losing a substantial quantity of weight and utilizing braided floss to start “perforating the glass” at the lockup.

The declared crash-diet prison break strategy landed Londonio on the front page of The Post with the heading “The Veal Shank Redemption,” however he was later on acquitted of the escape charge.

A legal representative for Londonio formerly stated he plans to appeal his conviction.

