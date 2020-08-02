New York Mets Star Yoenis Céspedes Missing In Atlanta; No-Show For Team’s Sunday Game, Whereabouts Unknown

The New York Mets are playing a Major League Baseball game today in Atlanta, Georgia, and star Yoenis Céspedes is missing.

The group remains in the middle of their Sunday afternoon roadway game versus the Atlanta Braves, which followed a 7-1 loss to the house club on Saturday night. But though Céspedes played like typical throughout the Saturday night game and probably went back to the group hotel from there, he stopped working to appear Sunday early morning for the last game of the series. Even more worrying, the group has actually been not able to contact him as they have actually tried to determine his whereabouts in the Georgia city.

Mets basic supervisor Brodie Van Wagenen launched a declaration about the scenario throughout the Sunday afternoon game, informing press reporters at the ballpark (listed below):

“As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

As you ‘d most likely anticipate, gamers appear hours prior to game time to practice and prepare every day, so the truth that Céspedes wasn’t in the clubhouse even at the time of very first pitch is extremely, extremely uncommon. Even on a Sunday afternoon game …