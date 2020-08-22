New York Mets have 4 games postponed as players quarantine in New York and Miami

The reports of the cases resulted in the post ponement of the Mets’ Thursday video game versus the Miami Marlins and the Friday, Saturday and Sunday games versus the New York Yankees, (*4 *).

Some members of the Mets are presently quarantining in New York, according to a group declaration. Team members who evaluated favorable for the infection or had close contact in Miami are still in Florida and “will continue to self-isolate and quarantine while undergoing additional testing,” the group stated.

“We will await further results and potential scheduling information from MLB and continue to provide updates when available,” the Mets’ declaration checked out.

The most current cases with the Mets contribute to the continuous issues in Major League Baseball, which has actually had a hard time to make it through the early part of its season due to the fact that of several groups reporting Covid -19 cases.