New York man arrested in Hawaii after posting beach pictures on Instagram

He arrived in O’ahu on Monday and shortly posted quite a few pictures of himself on the beach on Instagram. He allegedly used public transportation to get to the numerous locations he was pictured, the assertion stated.
“Authorities became aware of his social media posts from citizens who saw posts of him — on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing, and walking around Waikiki at nigh,” the assertion stated.
Information on the man’s lawyer was not instantly accessible.
Hawaii has reported 638 coronavirus circumstances and 17 deaths.
The state has prolonged the obligatory quarantine by means of the top of June, Gov. David Ige stated in a web-based query and reply session.
Many guests, together with a newlywed couple on their honeymoon, have been arrested for ignoring the state’s quarantine orders.
“We, like most of the United States, are still dealing with the challenges of this pandemic,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell advised CNN. “But right now, we see traveling as bringing the virus, and we would prefer people not come until it’s safe to travel again.”