New York man arrested in Hawaii after posting beach pictures on Instagram

He arrived in O’ahu on Monday and shortly posted quite a few pictures of himself on the beach on Instagram. He allegedly used public transportation to get to the numerous locations he was pictured, the assertion stated.

“Authorities became aware of his social media posts from citizens who saw posts of him — on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing, and walking around Waikiki at nigh,” the assertion stated.

Information on the man’s lawyer was not instantly accessible.