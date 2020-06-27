New York man, 23, is arrested in the Bronx for ‘carrying a grenade launcher down the street’

A person was arrested as he walked by the Bronx on Thursday allegedly carrying a grenade launcher and carrying a bulletproof vest.

Edison Cruz, 23, was in the University Heights part of the borough when police occurred to note the weapon strapped to his again.

Cruz was by Andrews Avenue and 179th Street at the time he was noticed.

Police arrested a Bronx man on Thursday for allegedly strolling down the road carrying a bulletproof vest and carrying a grenade launcher, pictured

Police then obtained a warrant to look the man’s condo and located a shotgun, firearm receivers, drill bits, manufacturing instruments, a firearm manufacturing template, a shotgun barrel and inventory, a hatchet and glock elements, pictured

Police then obtained a warrant to look the man’s home which was close by and located a shotgun, firearm receivers, drill bits, manufacturing instruments, a firearm manufacturing template, a shotgun barrel and inventory, a hatchet and glock elements inside his condo.

Cruz has been in custody since Thursday night time however prices are are nonetheless pending.

He faces prices together with legal possession of a weapon and violation of native regulation, in response to police.

His legal professional info wasn’t instantly obtainable on Friday.