New York Knicks set to appoint Tom Thibodeau as head coach | NBA News

The New York Knicks are settling an offer to appoint Tom Thibodeau as head coach on a five-year offer.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the Knicks’ hierarchy are working to total legal terms which a signed contract is “expected in the near future”.

Thibodeau, who formerly was the head coach of the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, had actually been thought about the frontrunner for the task and had an official interview in early July.

Thibodeau’s decades-long relationship with Knicks president Leon Rose made him an early preferred, regardless of the group’s objective to interview a minimum of 11 prospects. Thibodeau was represented by Creative Artist Agency when Rose and freshly worked with executive vice president William Wesley ran the firm’s basketball department.

Thibodeau has actually run out the NBA given that being fired by the Timberwolves in January 2019



Rose was anticipated to decide by the end of the month, per the New York Post

Other prospects to change David Fizdale, who was fired in December, were Jason Kidd, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson, Mike Brown, Ime Udoka, Will Hardy, Pat Delaney, Jamahl Mosley, Chris Fleming and Knicks interim coach Mike Miller.

The 62- year-old Thibodeau has a 352-246 profession record over 8 seasons with the Bulls and Timberwolves, consisting of a 24-32 postseason mark.

The Knicks were 21-45 when the season was stopped on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Already out of contention for the playoffs, they are not participating in the NBA’s upcoming reboot.

The group’s newest playoff look can be found in the 2012-13 season, when they lost in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. The Knicks were 54-28 that season however have actually not ended up with a mark above.500 given that.

