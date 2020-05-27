New York Knicks make Tom Thibodeau top target for head coaching role | NBA News

The New York Knicks have made Tom Thibodeau that the top candidate for their empty head coaching rank ( based on reports.

Leon Rose, that the Knicks’ newly hired president of basketball operations, is leading the search and hopes to make a hire within a few weeks, according to Wednesday’s report by The Athletic.

Interim coach Mike Miller, who took over the 4-18 Knicks when coach David Fizdale was fired in December, is expected to interview for the job, as is former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson.

The Knicks were 21-45 when the season was paused on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thibodeau was dismissed by the Minnesota Timberwolves in January 2019



Thibodeau, 62, was an assistant coach with the Knicks from 1996-2003 and got his first head-coaching job in 2010 with the Bulls.

In five seasons at the helm in Chicago, he posted a 255-139 record and led the team to the playoffs each year. In his first season, the Bulls were 62-20 and lost in the Eastern Conference finals.

He went on to coach the Timberwolves from 2016-17 until the midpoint of the 2018-19 season, and his Minnesota teams went 97-107.

The Timberwolves advanced to the postseason just once during his tenure, losing in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs in the 2017-18 season.

