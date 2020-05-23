New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing tests positive for coronavirus

Ewing, 57, additionally included an announcement from Georgetown about his medical standing and that of the boys’s basketball crew.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” the NBA Hall of Famer tweeted. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

“Georgetown University’s Men’s Basketball Coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive the COVID-19 virus,” the assertion started. “Ewing has elected to share his diagnosis publicity to emphasize that this virus can affect anyone.”

“Ewing is under care of isolated at a local hospital,” the message continued. “He is the only member of the Georgetown men’s basketball program to have tested positive for the virus.”

As of Friday night, there have been almost 1.6 million confirmed circumstances of coronavirus within the U.S. and over 95,800 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.