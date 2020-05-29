New York Knicks have a long way to go to be relevant again, says Brendon Haywood | NBA News

Appointing a new head coach will not treatment the ills of the New York Knicks and the crew have a long way to go to be relevant once more, says NBA analyst Brendon Haywood.

Having overhauled their entrance workplace and appointed Leon Rose as president of basketball operations, the Knicks at the moment are reportedly targetting a new head coach to change Mike Miller, who took the reins on an interim foundation following the firing of David Fizdale in December 2019.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Rose’s high goal for the position is former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau.

Speaking on NBA TV’s Gametime, Haywood, who performed for 13 seasons within the NBA between 2001 and 2015, famous how powerful a job any incoming head coach will face in making an attempt to repair the struggling Knicks.

"I'm not really sure how desirable the (Knicks head coach) job is, some of the (team's) lustre has gone away. The fact that the Knicks couldn't get any free agent meetings last summer spoke volumes. The Knicks are no longer the team people feel they have to go to get recognition," he mentioned.

















“There is a lot to be done in New York right now. A lot needs to happen for that organisation to get back to competing. I think they are at least three or four years away from being a playoff team.”

Haywood additionally questioned Thibodeau’s suitability to the large job he would face in New York.

“I really liked coach Thibodeau early on in his career. What he did with those Bulls teams (and as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics) defensively was incredible,” he mentioned.

“But the NBA has changed a lot. Now there are stretch fours and stretch fives. When ‘Thibs’ was really good coaching defense, those guys didn’t exist. He was excellent at getting his teams to ‘ice’ the screen-and-roll. All that means is he kept the screen and roll on one side of the court. Now there are guys who can shoot the three-pointer from the four and five positions, that defense is obsolete.

“When Thibodeau coached in Minnesota, it did not appear his defensive technique adjusted to that. Also, I have heard he has had a drawback getting together with the youthful technology (of gamers) and making an attempt to relate to these guys and construct private relationships and bonds.

“I like Thibodeau as a coach. I don’t think the Knicks job is particularly the greatest job for him. Maybe somebody like (former Golden State Warriors coach and former Knicks player) Mark Jackson would be better.”

The Knicks, who owned a 21-45 file when the NBA season was suspended on March 11, have not gained a playoff collection within the 2012-13 season and Haywood believes their struggles can not be solved by merely appointing a new head coach.

"It's about the Knicks' culture not giving coaches the chance to stay there and put their imprint on the team. That has definitely hurt the organisation," he mentioned.



















“I think the Knicks need to find a coach that is in ‘lock-step’ with the front office then allow that coach and front office to develop a very strong culture. Right now, when you have so much turnover, it is hard to develop a good organisation and you can see that with the Knicks. It seems like they are all over the place. They don’t really have a strong group of young guys to develop. So the Knicks have a long way to go to be relevant again.”

Heading into 2019 free company, the Knicks had been seen because the favourites to land Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Those hopes had been crushed when the celebrity duo selected to crew up with metropolis rivals the Brooklyn Nets as a substitute.

Haywood believes that whereas gamers are nonetheless impressed by enjoying at Madison Square Garden, they might somewhat achieve this on an opposition crew somewhat than for the Knicks.

“Madison Square Garden has the history. The biggest (stars) in basketball and other sports have performed there on the biggest stage. The crowd is amazing. You might be performing in front of Spike Lee or Jay-Z and Beyonce. There is still an iconic atmosphere around Madison Square Garden that means players want to perform because the best of the best are watching,” he mentioned.

“But, so far as performing for the Knicks, you perceive the crew has had a lot of turmoil from the possession all of the way down. Plenty of gamers don’t desire to be a part of that.

“If I am a top-tier player in this league, there are two things I want to know. Can I win? How much am I going to get paid? The Knicks can offer the money but they can’t offer a solution on winning in the near future. That’s why a lot of upper-tier players are skipping on the Knicks.”

