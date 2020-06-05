New York Knicks begin search for new head coach | NBA News

Playoffs are usually not within the image for the New York Knicks, and the NBA Draft is formally greater than 4 months away. That leaves staff president Leon Rose to focus his vitality on hiring a new head coach.

Rose reportedly plans to interview Mike Woodson and Mark Jackson, with former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau considered the favorite to be Rose’s first teaching rent.

Woodson was the Knicks head coach in 2012-13, guiding the staff to 54 wins and a playoff collection victory. That win is the lone postseason collection the Knicks have received since 2000.

Image:

New York Knicks president Leon Rose pictured courtside at an NBA recreation



Rose, a former agent who represented Allen Iverson and LeBron James, was named Knicks president on March 2.

The Knicks will be taught their place within the 2020 NBA Draft, scheduled for October 15, when the Draft Lottery takes place on August 25.

One of eight groups overlooked of the resumption of play within the NBA subsequent month, the Knicks are trying for a fortuitous bounce of the ping-pong balls after settling for the No three general decide in 2019.

Last 12 months, the Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns all entered the lottery with a 14 per cent probability to win the highest decide. Instead, the New Orleans Pelicans (No 1) and Memphis Grizzlies (No 2) jumped the road and obtained in place to pick Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.

Image:

RJ Barrett assaults the basket in opposition to the Atlanta Hawks



The Knicks chosen RJ Barrett, however within the weeks to comply with, missed out on prized free brokers resembling Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who as a substitute signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks went 21-45 in 2019-2020, the third-worst file within the Eastern Conference behind the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons, who received 20 video games apiece. The Golden State Warriors received a league-worst 15 video games.

Depending on the overall lack of basketball-related revenue from the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA might set a miniscule wage cap and take the air out of free company.

The Knicks might nonetheless be main gamers for All-Star-calibre expertise going through amnesty from their present groups, resembling Pistons ahead Blake Griffin and Thunder level guard Chris Paul.

Image:

Chris Paul in motion for the Oklahoma City Thunder in opposition to the Sacramento Kings



Paul is due $41m in 2020-21 and $44 million the next season. Griffin has $75.5m remaining on his deal.

The amnesty provision fully wipes a participant’s wage off of the cap, however the participant is paid the entire stability of his contract.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here