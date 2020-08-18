NEW YORK JO: 12 oz, Medium Dark Roast Organic Ground Coffee, 100% Arabica Coffee, USDA Certified Organic, NON-GMO, Fair Trade Certified, Gluten Free, Gourmet Coffee from Jo Coffee



Product Description

New York Jo: 12 oz Organic Ground Coffee



NEW YORK JO: 12 oz, Medium Dark Roast Organic Ground Coffee, 100% Arabica Coffee, USDA Certified Organic, NON-GMO, Fair Trade Certified, Gourmet Coffee from the Jo Coffee Collection

PROFESSIONAL CUPPING NOTES: SMOOTH | BALANCED | AROMATIC | HINTS OF CARAMEL & COCOA | NO FLAVORING ADDED

Descriptive flavor terms are naturally occurring undertones in the coffee and no flavors are added.

COFFEE PERFECTED

Not all coffee is created equal. In today’s world, consumers not only vote with their wallet but also with their online reviews.

We are first and foremost artisan craft coffee roasters. This is all we do. We are proud members of the professional Roaster’s Guild (2016 Roaster’s Challenge Winning Team!!!) and the Specialty Coffee Association.

We purchase only from the top 2% of all Certified Organic Arabica raw coffee worldwide through direct sourcing and through the dedicated team of cupping experts.

We strive for coffee perfection in every hand-crafted artisan roast.

FAIR TRADE CERTIFIED COFFEE

Fair Trade is a global movement made up of a diverse network of producers, companies, shoppers, advocates, and organizations putting people and planet first.

Fair Trade is a way to make a conscious choice for a better world. A choice for Fair Trade Certified goods is a choice to support responsible companies, empower farmers, workers, and protect the environment. In other words, it’s a world-changing way of doing business.

USDA CERTIFIED ORGANIC COFFEE

USDA Certified Organic coffee is grown on farms, according to strict standards set up by the United States Department of Agriculture, with no chemical contamination.

Organic growing methods also benefit the environment. All USDA Certified Organic farming and subsequent roasting operations are inspected annually for compliance.

The word “organic” is used fraudulently in the Food & Beverage industry. Be careful of any company that claims “organic” without using the USDA certified logo.

ABOUT JO COFFEE



Jo Coffee is a subsidiary coffee business of Specialty Java Inc., (Founded 2002) and is a member of the Specialty Coffee Association of America, The Roaster’s Guild, Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade USA and Slow Food USA. • Specialty Java Inc. produces several popular control brands (Jo Coffee, Kick Coffee, Specialty Java) and many successful private label coffee brands of gourmet specialty coffee, utilizing state-of-the-art private labeling systems in our artisan micro roastery. We offer a variety of custom roasting/packaging options. Our SingleCup Jo for K-Cup brewers were the first certified organic, no plastic cup single serve, produced in the Midwest.

Look for our different packaging formats including ground, whole bean, single serve for Keurig brewers and convenient pre-measured ground coffee portion packs. Save money too on our 2 lb and case sizes. See the “Jo Coffee” link at the top of the page.

Coffee is truly something that makes people happy and our sincere wish for you is to put a smile on your face. We hope our coffee fits your personal tastes and preferences.

WHY A CERTIFIED COFFEE BREWER?



If it’s time to replace your brewer, we recommend using a Specialty Coffee Association, Certified Home Brewer, to produce the best cup of coffee. All SCA Certified Brewers provide the proper water temperature, brewing time, and ability to brew within the SCA Golden Cup recommendations. See the complete list brewers at sca.coffee/certified-home-brewer/ All SCA Golden Cup brewers are available for sale on Amazon.com.