New York Jets to sign wide receiver Donte Moncrief

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 08: Donte Moncrief #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have added another veteran wide receiver, this time signing Donte Moncrief.

The New York Jets have been hit by multiple injuries to wide receivers during camp, which prompted them to sign Chris Hogan a couple weeks ago. Now, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, they are planning to sign Donte Moncrief once he passes COVID-19 protocols.

Moncrief worked out for the Jets on Friday, so the move to sign him is coming quickly.

Moncrief spent the 2019 season with the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers, with a total of just four catches in eight combined games. A third-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2014 out of Ole Miss, he spent his first four NFL seasons there. His best season came in 2015 (64 receptions for 733 yards and six touchdowns), and he set a career-high with seven touchdowns in 2016.

Moncrief spent the 2018 season with the…