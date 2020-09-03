New York hedge fund founder charged with fraud, extortion tied to Neiman Marcus bankruptcy By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

©Reuters The signs outside the Neiman Marcus shop are seen in New York

New York City (Reuters) – The founder of a New York hedge fund was criminally charged on Thursday over a supposed plan to pressure a competitor not to quote for possessions associated to Neiman Marcus’ bankruptcy so he might purchase them at a lower rate, the U.S. Department of Justice stated on Thursday.

Daniel Kamensky, the principal of Marble Ridge Capital, which has more than $1 billion of possessions, was charged with securities fraud, wire fraud, extortion and blockage of justice, the Justice Department stated.

