New York hedge fund founder charged with fraud, extortion tied to Neiman Marcus bankruptcy By Reuters

©Reuters The signs outside the Neiman Marcus shop are seen in New York
New York City (Reuters) – The founder of a New York hedge fund was criminally charged on Thursday over a supposed plan to pressure a competitor not to quote for possessions associated to Neiman Marcus’ bankruptcy so he might purchase them at a lower rate, the U.S. Department of Justice stated on Thursday.
Daniel Kamensky, the principal of Marble Ridge Capital, which has more than $1 billion of possessions, was charged with securities fraud, wire fraud, extortion and blockage of justice, the Justice Department stated.
