New York has reached lowest coronavirus hospitalizations of 799 since mid-March, Cuomo says

New York has reached its lowest level of hospitalizations and its own lowest three-day average death toll since mid-March, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

Hospitalizations in New York dropped below 800 to 799 on Friday for initially since March 18 as Cuomo commended New Yorkers for their work in following coronavirus protocols.

Cuomo revealed Saturday morning that the three-day average death toll in the state has also dropped to seven people, the lowest it has been since March 16.

There were six deaths from coronavirus in New York Friday bringing the full total death toll to 24, 974.

It marks an incredible turnaround for their state at the epicenter of the country’s outbreak just a couple weeks ago when new cases and deaths were reaching disturbing numbers.

Governor Andrew Cuomo warned New Yorkers to continue with social distancing

Gov. Cuomo warned, however, that ‘the virus doesn’t have a weekend off’ as that he urged caution and called on the state’s residents to continue social distancing and wearing masks in light of the spike in cases in other states.

He added that the progress the state has made is thanks to the willingness of its residents to follow protocols.

‘Throughout this pandemic, we’ve made progress by recognizing that state and local governments can’t fight the virus by themselves,’ Gov. Cuomo said in a statement.

‘The efforts of every day New Yorkers to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands are central to the ability to slow the spread and save yourself lives.’

While the amount of New Yorkers struggling with coronavirus continues to fall, Cuomo have voiced fears that a resurgence in cases is inevitable amid outbreaks in other states.

‘I urge residents to remain New York Tough rather than give up the floor we’ve worked so hard to get together, specially in the facial skin of rising cases through the country and compliance problems here at home, Cuomo warned.

‘Wear a mask. Stay six feet apart. Wash the hands with soap. Be smart. It’s Up To Us, New York,’ he added in a tweet.

There were 730 additional coronavirus cases confirmed on Friday bringing the statewide total to 401,029.

New York City accounted for 307 of these new cases which leaves it with 218,710 total positive tests, based on the state health department.

There were 76 new cases confirmed in Suffolk County and 51 in Erie.

Outside of NYC, the best number of total cases are in Nassau County (42,267) and Suffolk County (41,987).

Out of the tests conducted in New York yesterday, only 1.05 percent were positive. There were 69,203 tests performed in total.

Western New York and Central New York had the highest percentage of positive tests.

There were 75 new hospitalizations, down by 12 from the last day.

The six news deaths mean that their state is edging ever nearer to 25,000 deaths.

Every region of their state is now in stage four of reopening, apart from NYC which remains in stage three.

While New York’s coronavirus numbers improve, the U.S. coronavirus death rate has started going up again, driven by Florida, Texas and other states in the South and West where infections have exploded in recent weeks.

Stark figures reveal the long-expected upturn in the nation’s daily death toll has begun, with still another 802 fatalities recorded Friday.

The seven-day rolling average has jumped by almost 100 victims within the last few two weeks alone, driven by record-high numbers of new cases in a number of southern states, which are actually starting to result in a spike in deaths.

More than 134,000 Americans have now been killed in the pandemic and a leading medical expert has warned this could climb to 250,000 by the end of the year.

Daily reported deaths increased in 27 states within the last few two weeks, driven by a smaller group of states where infections have reached record levels.

California is averaging 91 reported deaths per day while Texas is close behind with 66.

Florida, Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey and South Carolina have recorded sizable rises.