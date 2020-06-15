New York governor says not wearing face masks ‘disrespectful’ to frontline workers and threatens to punish reopening violations

Andrew Cuomo has said not wearing a mask is “disrespectful” to frontline workers since the New York governor threatened to take action against non-compliance of social distancing rules as the state reopens.

The state has successfully fought back from the coronavirus pandemic that for weeks saw New York City since the main world wide hot spot for Covid-19 infections.

A big section of that fight was strictly enforced social distancing rules which allowed for a decrease in disease rates and then the staged reopening of the state. That enforcement has become slipping.





Scenes of streets crowded with drinkers beyond bars and restaurants appeared on social networking over the week-end, prompting the governor to threaten to roll straight back the reopening of those areas in violation.

The state had received significantly more than 25,000 complaints related to healthier and safety infractions mainly by bars and restaurants, with organizations in Manhattan and the Hamptons the worst violators.

Speaking at his daily press conference, Mr Cuomo said that he did not want to have to act at their state level because local authorities are not doing their job and enforcing the guidelines.

Describing the violations as “rampant”, he decried the lack of enforcement.

“I’m not going to allow situations to exist, that we know have a high likelihood of causing an increase in the virus,” Governor Cuomo said. “Local governments, do your job.”

The governor said that since they began to reopen, almost half other states have seen a growth in cases of Covid-19. That has not happened in New York, and he is keen to keep it this way.

“If we have a high number of violations of the policy, which is tantamount to a high likelihood of the spread of the virus, and the local governments are not monitoring, policing, doing the compliance, yes there is a very real possibility that we would roll back the reopening in those areas. The only alternative would be to pause the entire reopening,” he said.





He reminded bars and restaurants that if they violate what the law states, they can lose their liquor licence, and individuals with open containers of alcohol in the pub can be fined.

The governor also made a spot of reminding those protesting about the death of George Floyd, along with the police, which they must wear masks and can be fined for flouting the rule.

Updating the latest coronavirus numbers for the state, Mr Cuomo announced a new reduced in the number of deaths from Covid-19, with 23 recorded on Saturday. Total hospitalisations also fell to 1,657, the lowest level since 20 March.





New York state has recorded significantly more than 383,000 cases of coronavirus and 30,790 deaths because the start of the pandemic.

A amount of states that pushed ahead with reopening plans before minimising the amount of cases and potential for transmission of herpes are seeing their numbers spike.

Florida has seen the amount of new cases per day grow from approximately 375 once the state began to reopen in mid-May, to 2,581 on 13 June. Texas is seeing similar numbers, and California recorded in excess of 3,600 new cases on Friday.