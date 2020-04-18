New York governor insists he has ‘no political agenda’ after sparring with Trump over lack of federal aid

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has denied having any intentions to run for the White House after sparring with Donald Trump over a lack of federal help amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democrat advised reporters throughout a press briefing on Saturday that he had “no political agenda” or plans to carry larger workplace after his tenure because the state’s governor.

"I'm not running for anything," he stated. "I'm going to be governor of the state of New York until the people kick me out … then I'm going to spend time with my family, and that's that."





“I have no political agenda”, he added.

The feedback got here only a day after Mr Cuomo lambasted the federal authorities whereas suggesting states have acquired “zero, zilch, nada in unrestricted aid” after three payments have been handed to deal with the pandemic.

The governor has additionally acquired rising calls to launch a bid for the White House sooner or later, and different latest studies have claimed these near him have primed Mr Cuomo for the vice presidency — regardless of Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, having already vowed to pick out a girl for the job.

On Saturday, Mr Cuomo was seemingly making an attempt to clean over his obvious tensions with the federal authorities, whereas making the case for its continued help to the state.

"The Republican doctrine used to be limited government and state's rights," he stated. "I'm a good distribution mechanism … because I know what's going on in the state."





He added: “If you want us to reopen, we need funding for the state.”

Mr Cuomo has walked a positive line in latest weeks when working with the Trump administration, at instances publicly thanking it for offering aid and at different moments demanding extra from the federal authorities and its nationwide stockpile, which incorporates important provides like ventilators and private protecting gear (PPE). The governor famous on Saturday that the federal authorities despatched 1.5 million fabric masks to be distributed among the many public in New York.

The governor additionally offered updates about state figures surrounding Covid-19 in the course of the weekend briefing, telling reporters: “Happy days are not here again: we still have about 2,000 people yesterday” arriving to native hospitals with the novel virus.

“We’re not at the plateau anymore, but we’re still not in a good position,” he stated, including that 540 individuals died yesterday in New York as a result of issues from Covid-19, a decline from 630 the day prior.

“If you look at the past three days, you could argue that we’re past the plateau and starting to descend,” Mr Cuomo added. “It’s only three days, but that’s what the numbers would start to suggest.”

While Mr Cuomo has mentioned a “reopening” of the state, he urged earlier this week that New York wouldn’t have the ability to comply with alongside with the White House plans to begin again up the nation’s financial system in mid-May if it doesn’t obtain sufficient funding to ramp up its testing capabilities.

Following the governor’s press briefing on Friday, Mr Trump attacked him for “complaining” in a collection of tweets.

"Governor Cuomo should spend more time 'doing' and less time 'complaining'. Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking!" the president wrote. ""We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn't need or use, gave large numbers of Ventilators that you should have had, and helped you with testing that you should be doing."





He added: “Less talk and more action!”

The governor then fired again to “keep emotions and politics out of this” — a sentiment he echoed the next day throughout his newest briefing.

“There is no time for politics,” Mr Cuomo stated on Saturday. “If you have partisan division splitting this nation, it’s going to get worse.”