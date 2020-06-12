New York governor Andrew Cuomo signs package of sweeping police reform bills

The bills — vehemently opposed with a coalition of law enforcement unions — follows weeks of protests nationwide. Legislative efforts targeting police violence took hold nationally after the deaths of a few African Americans at the hands of the police, including George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis last month following a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.
“The truth is this police reform is long overdue and Mr. Floyd’s murder is just the most recent murder,” Cuomo said Friday. “It’s not just about Mr. Floyd’s murder. It’s about being here before, many, many times before.”
Additionally, Cuomo signed an executive order making state funding to police contingent on New York agencies having a plan by April 1 — to be enacted into law after consultation with town — to “reinvent and modernize police strategies,” including use of force instructions.
“We’re not going to fund police agencies in this state that do not look at what has been happening, come to terms with it, and reform themselves,” that he said.
A key measure signed on Friday involves shattering the veil of secrecy that a 1976 law provided police personnel and disciplinary records.
“Today is about enough is enough,” he said.
The governor was joined by the mothers of two victims of police violence, activist the Rev. Al Sharpton and others at the bill signing in Manhattan.
Sharpton said Cuomo’s executive action on police funding “raised the bar” and called on other states to follow suit.
On Friday Cuomo signed four out of the 10 bills into law. The other six bills await his signature.
“We are at a moment of reckoning there’s no question about it,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Friday. “We know this isn’t a cure … We know this is the beginning but it’s a move to bring justice to a system that has long been unjust.”
A coalition of law enforcement unions and associations think about the legislation “anti-police.”
Chokeholds were already prohibited by the NYPD during the time of Garner’s death nevertheless the new law makes the utilization of “a chokehold or similar restraint” that causes injury or death a class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
The bill amending the controversial law preventing disciplinary records for police officers, firefighters or corrections officers to be released without their written consent dates to 1976. The statute is known as Section 50-a of the New York State Civil Rights Law, that has been enacted to exempt police officers from being cross-examined during criminal prosecutions, based on the bill.
New York Police Department officials have acknowledged the requirement for more transparency.
The coalition said in a statement that it worried all police complaints — including those not fully investigated or substantiated — will be released. It says a judge already has discretion on releasing such records and there are concerns officers wouldn’t have to be able to be heard.