New York governor Andrew Cuomo signs package of sweeping police reform bills

The bills — vehemently opposed with a coalition of law enforcement unions — follows weeks of protests nationwide. Legislative efforts targeting police violence took hold nationally after the deaths of a few African Americans at the hands of the police, including George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis last month following a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

“The truth is this police reform is long overdue and Mr. Floyd’s murder is just the most recent murder,” Cuomo said Friday. “It’s not just about Mr. Floyd’s murder. It’s about being here before, many, many times before.”

Additionally, Cuomo signed an executive order making state funding to police contingent on New York agencies having a plan by April 1 — to be enacted into law after consultation with town — to “reinvent and modernize police strategies,” including use of force instructions.

“We’re not going to fund police agencies in this state that do not look at what has been happening, come to terms with it, and reform themselves,” that he said.

