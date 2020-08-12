New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones a ‘joy to work with’, says OC Jason Garrett | NFL News





Daniel Jones is heading into his 2nd year with the New York Giants

Jason Garrett is welcoming the chance to work with quarterback Daniel Jones as he gets ready for his very first season as offending organizer of the New York Giants.

The previous Dallas Cowboys head coach, who was fired at completion of last season, will be type in helping Jones in his advancement after the 2019 first-round choice supplied a lot of motivating check in his novice year.

Jones completed with 3,027 backyards passing for 24 goals and 12 interceptions in 13 video games having actually taken the reins from the now-retired Eli Manning.

“Since I’ve been here, he’s been a real joy to work with,” Garrett stated. “There’s no concern he is a football person …